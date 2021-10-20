Jan. 26, 1945 – Oct. 11, 2021

Graveside service for Shirley Cobb Green, 76, of Georgiana, will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 with Brother Larry Gaston officiating. Ms. Green passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 11.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Smith (Adam) and Alex Moseley (Brittany); great grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Kaylee Smith, Lily Smith, Cole Moseley, Kenneth Smith, Samuel Smith, and Lukas Smith; sister, Opal Cobb; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa McLain Lisse; two siblings; and her parents, Leon Cobb and Eva Mcleod.

Pallbearers were Alex Moseley, Adam Smith, Derek Lisse, Daniel Lowe, Eric Lee, and Michael Smith.

She served as a nurse for 38 years. She was a member of Georgiana Pentecostal Church. She loved flowers, gardening, and hummingbirds. She was a great cook and loved to cook for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be missed.