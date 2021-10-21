Lions Club Radio Day Oct. 27

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Lions Club of Greenville is set to revive the Ugly Man Contest this year as they hold their annual Radio Day on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Radio Day will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. with Q94 providing the radio broadcast service with live interviews and updated vote tallies.

The Ugly Man Contest Candidates for this year are Jae’Ques Brown, Dr. Bob Martin, Dr. Kaleb Gardner, Jimmy Miller, Daniel Salter, and Kyle Haynes.

Voting will begin Monday, Oct. 25 and officially ends Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. The official site to vote is www.greenvilleadvocate.com/contest.

People may also bring money, $1 per vote, to the Radio Station on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

In addition to Radio Day, the Lions Club will have BBQ chicken plates, cooked by Buck Mount and family, across the street from the radio station in the park for $10 a plate.

The Lions are also doing a pre-sale on Boston butts for $30. They can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the park.

Call 334-368-4555 for more information.