Eagles fall to Rebels

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles were shot down by the Morgan Academy Senators this past Friday, Oct. 22, 53-28.

It was not what the Eagles wanted for their senior night honorees or the 2010 State Championship team, coaching staff, cheer squad, dance team, twirlers, and water girls which were also honored at halftime.

From Morgan’s first possession, it became evident the Eagles were in for a tough night on the gridiron.

The Senators would score three touchdowns in the first quarter, once at the 10:10 mark, a second time at 7:48, and a third at 3:34, leaving the Eagles gasping and 22 points behind.

The second quarter fared some better for FDA. Morgan would tack on 14 points but the Eagles would answer with two touchdowns on runs by Ethan Alford and Sam Bloodworth.

At the close of the first half, Morgan led FDA 36-14. The third quarter saw both defenses stiffen but Morgan would manage to kick a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, the scoring flood gates were once again opened and both teams scored two touchdowns. However, for the Eagles it came at the price of a 53-28 loss.

Offensive leaders for the Eagles were Ethan Alford who completed 15 passes out of 21 attempts for 241 yards.

Noah Pickens rushed for 36 yards on eight carries and Alan Alvarez caught seven passes for 117 yards with one being for a touchdown.

Defensively, Pickens was the leading tackler with seven solo tackles. Alvarez had five and Andy Seo and Bloodworth had four apiece.

The 2-7 Eagles will next travel to face the 7-3 Lowndes Academy Rebels.