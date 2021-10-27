Greenville Fire Department gets a new ladder truck

The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning, Oct. 20 upon receiving their new $1.4 million ladder truck. A sizeable crowd attended the ceremony including city personnel, municipal and county officials, and people from local businesses. The fire engine will be housed at GFD Fire Station 2. Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon spoke that the engine would provide better fire protection for fire fighters and public. He also noted the city is considering a new building to house the engine. Pictured are several attendees being given a tour of the different operational aspects and performance capabilities of the new truck. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)