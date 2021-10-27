LA’VIER Beauty & Co opens in Georgiana

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Yet another budding new business, La’Vier Beauty & Co., has opened its doors in Georgiana.

Tiara Patrice Davidson, proud owner, has been styling hair for five years and is a born and reared Georgiana native.

Davidson said, “I just decided to take this opportunity on faith. Georgiana is my home and I wanted to help it grow.”

She specializes in natural hair care and braids. La’Vier Beauty & Co. is open for business at 101 Church Street in Georgiana and Davidson plans to have a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28.

“I considered earlier dates, but I have a lot of family that wants to take part in this event and of course the Iron Bowl is being played on Saturday the 27th,” said Davidson.

La’Vier Beauty & Co. is open Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 noon by appointment only.

For an appointment call 334-324-3209 or go to the booking link at https://vierstyles.as.me/schedule.php.