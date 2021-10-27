Lear named to Huntingdon College Homecoming Court

The Huntingdon College student body elected 17 Huntingdon College women to the 2021 Homecoming Court who were presented at halftime of the Huntingdon Homecoming football game, Saturday, Oct. 16. Greenville native, Alyssa Lear, was selected as a senior maid. She is a 2018 graduate of Greenville High School and the daughter of Charles and Sheila Lear. An English and secondary education major, she has been selected as a Huntingdon Student Recruiter, a Huntingdon Ambassador, and a member of the Huntingdon cheerleading team. She is also a member of Phi Mu women’s fraternity. She has interned with various schools in student-teaching placements. (Photo submitted)