June 12, 1943 – Oct. 24, 2021

Betty Joyce Smith, age 78 of Greenville, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Baptist South in Montgomery. Visitation was held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home. Graveside service followed at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Billy Croley officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Carroll Smith; son, Tony Smith; granddaughter, Mary Catherine Bass; and parents, Sport and Vera Hazel Tillery.

She is survived by her devoted children, son, Russell Smith; daughter, Amanda Smith Snell; grandsons, Anthony Bass, James Snell; brother, Mark (Lisa) Tillery; brother in law, Kenneth (Ann) Smith; niece, Tiffany Till; nephews, Ken Smith, Jeffery Tillery; along with many other great nieces and nephews as well as a very special friend, Wayne Williams.

Betty worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.