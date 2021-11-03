DIANNE MOSELY

Dec. 29, 1956 – Oct. 26, 2021

Funeral Service for Mrs. Alma Dianne Darby Moseley, 64, of Georgiana, was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Gayle Woodard and Minister Lynn Taylor officiating. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Moseley passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Demopolis.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Thomas Moseley (Tara); daughter, Melissa Moseley Hooks (Bennu); 10 grandchildren, Troy Ethan Kyser, Alex Faith Moseley, William Hunter Moseley (Samantha), Tori Elizabeth Ainsworth (Tyler), Jordan Carol Parker (Justin), Kerrie Lee Hattaway (Eli), Taylor Elton Williams, Hank Bryant Williams, Madison Paige Ladnier, and Harleigh Angel Moseley; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Jefferson Moseley; daughter, Ashley Page Moseley; and parents, Leslie Aurbrey Darby and Mylan Shell Darby.

Pallbearers were Troy Ethan Kyser, William Hunter Moseley, Taylor Elton Williams, Hank Bryant Williams, Justin Thomas Parker, and Eli Hattaway.

Mrs. Moseley worked as an RN for most of her life. She enjoyed crocheting and taking care of her family whom she loved very much. She was so very strong and was the rock of her family. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund at 3194 East State Hwy 106 Georgiana, AL 36033.