Eagles shot down by Rebels

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles were taken down by the Lowndes Academy Rebels this past Friday, Oct. 29, 40-14.

The Rebels opened the game with two late minute scores in the first quarter and then managed to keep the Eagles grounded for most of the game.

After putting 12 points on the scoreboard in the first, Eagle running back Sam Bloodworth would score a touchdown on 3-yard carry early in the second quarter.

From there the Rebels would score 21 unanswered points leaving the score at half 33-7.

The Eagles would make a brief attempt to capture some points in the third quarter on another 4-yard run by Bloodworth.

However, the Rebels were not to be backed down and they an additional seven points late in the third. That would be all the scoring and the game ended with the Eagles losing 40-14.

Offensive stat leaders for FDA were once again Ethan Alford who completed 10 of 29 passes for 117 yards. He did throw four interceptions.

Pickens rushed nine times for 58 yards followed by Bloodworth with four carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns. Bloodworth also led in receiving, catching four passes for 68 yards.

Defensively, junior linebacker Garrett Simmons led the Eagles with eight solo tackles, two of which for a loss. Sophomore Joseph Ealum and junior Sterling Arnold had five solos apiece while Pickens had four.

At 2-8 on the season this was the last football game for the Eagle varsity squad this year.

They have a number of quality returning starters for next year including sophomore Alford and sophomore receiver/kicker Alan Alvarez.

Alford was just shy of a single season passing record for the Eagles and Alvarez’s kicking skills will prove crucial in close games.

There is also a group of young players who will be working through the off season to improve their skills.