HALLOWEEN FEVER HITS COMMUNITY

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

All last week, Halloween fever hit Butler County along with its municipalities and communities.

There were trunk-or-treats held by various churches and even Lurleen B. Wallace Community College (LBW) Greenville Campus joined in with an event of their own on Monday, Oct. 25.

LBW’s Greenville Campus Division Chairman for Math and Science LeAnn Judah McLendon coordinated the event and invited other education institutions, clubs and local law enforcement to participate.

McLendon said, “We are so thankful to the Greenville community for supporting our first ever trunk-or-treat. We had a tremendous turnout and due to the positive feedback, we hope to make it an annual event. We love hosting the community on our Greenville campus and look forward to growing larger next year.”

In all there were some 17 booths and several hundred trick-or-treaters enjoyed the candies and goodies that were passed out.

The largest event by far was Greenville’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat which was held on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Commerce Street from the Presbyterian Church to the Greenville Post Office.

Over 40 community organizations and businesses set up booths to pass out treats which were enjoyed by over 1,500 attendees.

Q94 radio personalities Kyle and Dave were on site to live broadcast the event and could be seen mingling with crowd and talking to various officials and trick-or-treaters.

A myriad of costumes were on display, from Disney and other cartoon favorites to super heroes to ghouls and demons to dinosaurs and princesses.