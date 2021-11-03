JESSIE THOMPSON KILLOUGH

Feb. 25, 1928 – Oct. 20, 2021

Jessie Thompson “Tommy” Killough was born on Feb. 25, 1928, in Rutledge, and passed away on Oct. 20, 2021, at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama in Greenville. He was 93 years old.

The funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. A private family burial will follow. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eilder and I.D. Killough of Rutledge.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joanne (Hood) Killough and their three children Stan (Beth), Steve (Lydia) and Beth (Killough) Chapman. He is also survived by his sister, Ima Powell of Troy, his brother, Billy Ray Killough (Ann) of Greenville and a very special niece, Sheila Daniels of Foley. He has eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Killough was an Army Veteran, worked at Hainje’s Furniture Company for 36 years, and the Greenville Post Office for 24 years, retiring from both.

He was a long-time deacon and Sunday School teacher at Southside Baptist Church.

Flowers are being accepted and are appreciated as are donations to Southside Baptist Church.