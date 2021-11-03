Jewel McCormick wins free roof from Express Roofing

On Friday, Oct. 29, Express Roofing’s owner Ricky Crysell announced the winner of a free roof from the company. The contest has been ongoing now for several months. The winner, Jewel McCormick, lives on Thames Street, and joined many in registering for the giveaway. Crysell said that Baker Metal would be providing the metal and Express Roofing would provide the installation work. He added that it was a way to give back to the community, which has supported Express Roofing for over 20 years. Ray Robley, with Baker Metal, said the metal would be a heavy 26 gauge. Cyrsell said they plan to start on McCormick’s house within the next couple of weeks and expect the installation will take a couple of days. McCormick said she was very excited about being announced the winner and couldn’t wait to see the new roof. Pictured, from left, are Ray Robley, Jewel McCormick and Ricky Crysell. (Bruce Branum | The Standard