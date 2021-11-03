This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss two game weeks, Oct. 29, 1971 and Nov. 5, 1971.

On Oct. 29, 1971, Fort Dale set a record for most points in a game and margin of victory. Fort Dale beat Pike Liberal 77-0. Those records still stand.

Greenville scored the second and last touchdown of the year losing to Geneva 28-6. Greenville Academy lost to Central Academy 22-14. McKenzie beat Brantley 18-6. Georgiana beat Southside of Selma 68-0.

After eight games, Georgiana scored 424 points on the season, 53.0 ppg, giving up 3.5 ppg.

Around this time, Georgiana was the highest scoring high school team in the nation. The Montgomery Advertiser game of the week was Monroe Academy vs Escambia Academy, No. 1 vs No. 2 in the Alabama Private School Association.

Today it is the Alabama Independent School Association. Monroe was the defending state champions (7-0) with a game average 32-10.

Escambia, No. 2, (7-0), game average was 49-6. I attended the game with Mr. Zolon and Miss Jeanette Middleton, and Larry and Jennifer Coon.

It was a great game. Escambia wore tear away jerseys. It was the first time I ever saw that in high school.

The stars for Escambia were QB Don Ward RB Bob Donaldson and T Jimbo Walker. The stars for Monroe were QB Rob Kelley, RB Johnny Mac Hollinger and TE/LB KJ Lazenby.

On Friday, 50 years ago, Nov. 5, 1971, Fort Dale beat Sparta 54-0, Greenville lost to Luverne 36-0, Greenville Academy, Georgiana and McKenzie had open dates.

Fort Dale finished at 7-3 and No. 10 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association. They did not qualify for the playoffs.

Greenville finished at 0-10 for the season.