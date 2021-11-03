Wreck sends two to hospital

Thursday evening, Oct. 28, two vehicles were involved in a head on collision on the four-lane of Roger Herman Pride Boulevard in front of the Family Dollar Store in Georgiana. The two drivers had to be removed from their vehicles by first responders, there were no other occupants. One female driver was taken by Life Flight to Montgomery and the other was transported to the Regional Medical Center Central Alabama in Greenville. First responders worked tirelessly to remove both drivers and remove debris from the roadway. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)