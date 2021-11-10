Jan. 3 1950 – Nov. 5, 2021

Daryl Hickman Pouncey, Sr. age 71 of Greenville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 surrounded by love. Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 8, at Dunklin Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother David Wood officiating. Burial followed at Central Baptist Church with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Flowers will be accepted or donations to Spring Hill Baptist Church shoe box for kids in his honor.

Mr. Pouncey was preceded in death by his parents, I.W. Bill and Mylan Eugenia Hickman Pouncey; brothers, Donnie Pouncey and Gary Pouncey; sister, Annie Marie Pouncey; loving niece, Tracy Pouncey; nephew, Trey Mills, mother in law, Elizabeth Skipper Raybon; father in laws, Willis Skipper and Guy Raybon; brother in law, Aubrey Parker.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 1/2 wonderful years, Peggy Pouncey; children, Sandi (Larry) Heartsill; Daryl (Angie) Pouncey, and Anna (Andy) Boutwell; grandchildren, Larry (Carmen) Heartsill, Steven (Katie) Heartsill, Shelby Heartsill, Wyatt Heartsill, Tanner (Brianna Jones) Pouncey, Tucker Pouncey, Tennessee Boutwell and Kayley Boutwell; great grandchildren, Sam Heartsill, Harley Heartsill, Jason Heartsill and Archer Heartsill; siblings, Danny (Ida) Pouncey, David Pouncey, Susan (Danny) Giddens and Lyndon (Ginger) Pouncey; sisters in law, Fan Fan Pouncey, Margie Parker, Chloe Ann Morris and Mollie Pouncey; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Daryl loved life and loved his family dearly. He was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church and was reborn on May 29, 2016. He had “retired” but during his 17 years of “retirement” he picked up many hobbies including raising goats and making knives. He proudly took all of his grandchildren to kill their first deer but above all else he enjoyed the time with his loving family. To know Daryl was to love him. He will be deeply missed by all.

