Greenville wins cat fight 32-0

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The purple and gold Tigers of Tallassee rolled into Greenville this past Friday, Nov. 5, looking for cat fight and win in the 5A Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs.

They got the fight but not the win as Greenville dominated Tallassee four quarters and sent them home with their tails tucked and carrying a 32-0 loss.

Greenville took first blood in the first quarter after a 56-yard drive. QB Andre Davidson completed an 8-yard pass to Javonte Herbert for a touchdown.

The two point attempt failed and Greenville led 6-0 at the 3:09 mark.

Greenville’s defense stiffened on Tallassee’s next drive stopping them at the 35-yard line.

Tallassee attempted to punt but it was blocked by Laquan Robinson. Jonathon Purifoy recovered the ball and scampered 36 yards for Greenville’s second touchdown.

Greenville attempted another two point conversion but it also failed. The score at the 1:33 mark was 12-0.

In the second quarter, both teams settled in for a defensive struggle as neither could put together a drive for pay dirt. The highlight came when Robinson intercepted a Tallassee pass at Greenville’s 19-yard line.

After halftime, Greenville’s defense once again came out strong. Purifoy would intercept a Tallassee pass in the third quarter and be tackled at Tallassee’s 33-yard line.

Six plays later Ronald Davis would carry the ball on a run for two yards and Greenville’s third touchdown at the 5:37 mark.

The two point attempt failed but Greenville increased its lead to 18-0

Greenville would force Tallassee to punt on their next possession and on Greenville’s second offensive play, Davidson would connect with Robinson on a pass for a 52-yard touchdown at 3:43.

Greenville then successfully completed their two point conversion and the score was 26-0.

On Greenville’s first possession of the fourth quarter, they would turn to their ground game and march the ball 65-yards for a touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Davidson to Robinson.

Even though Greenville’s two point conversion failed, they managed to eat seven minutes off the clock. The score of 32-0 would hold for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Josh McLendon said of the game, “I thought we played really well. We controlled the ball and in the second half we came out and put the game away.”

Greenville, now 8-3, next travels to face the 10-1 crimson and gray Bulldogs of UMS-Wright Prep in Mobile.

UMS beat Marbury in the first round, 47-7.

McLendon said of Greenville’s second round game, “UMS-Wright will be a really tough opponent. They have 10 wins this season, but we are going to be ready to play and our team is excited.”