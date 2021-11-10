March 27, 1931 – Nov. 5, 2021

Mrs. Juliet McNeil Williamson age 90 of Greenville, died on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Crowne Health Care after a hard fought battle. Funeral services were held for Mrs. Williamson on Sunday, Nov. 7, beginning at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Larry Gaston officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to service. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her parents, John Grover McNeil, Julia Harvill McNeil and daughter, Joyce Smith Peicre.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 wonderful years, Conrad Williamson; sons, Buddy (Laurie) Smith, Danny (Nita) Smith and Jimmy (Annette) Smith; daughters, Rebecca (Charlie Sexton) Gafford and Debra (Johnny) Carpenter; along with 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Juliet was a devout mother to six children and was proud to be the matriarch of a family with five generations. She was a tough woman and fought until the end. She will be dearly missed.

