Oct. 13, 1952 – Nov. 3, 2021

Mr. Lewis David Sessions, 89, a resident of Greenville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Walnut St. Church of Christ with Brother Ricky Bagents officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m.

Mr. Sessions was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Foster Sessions, and parents, William and Caddie Lee Sessions.

He is survived by his children, Betty Ann Harrell, David Sessions, Melinda Newton and Michael Sessions; grandchildren, Lee Harrell, Dustin Harrell, Courtney Harris, Bridget Sessions, L.D. Sessions, III, and Mackenze Newton; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Phillips; brother, Douglas Sessions; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.