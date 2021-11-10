Greenville High Tigers

Senior Laquan Robinson is the Greenville High School Tiger Player of the Week. Simmons plays defensive back and receiver for the Tigers. Coach Josh McLendon, “Laquan had an outstanding game for us. He is a two-way player and capable of big plays. He is the type of player that can affect the game.” Robinson caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in Greenville’s win over Tallassee.

McKenzie Tigers

Zanderion Cook, Nathan creel, Raeven Shipp, Jakarrie McPherson, and Kody Lee. Coach Drew Luker said, “I want to recognize these seniors for their leadership, commitment and hard work for our football program these last two years. They are a special group of guys that I respect tremendously. I’m very thankful for everything they did for our team.”