Oct. 9, 1951 – Nov. 3, 2021

Mr. Sam Davis Cates, born Oct. 9, 1951, and died at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The funeral service was Saturday, Nov. 6, at 3:30 p.m. at Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church with Brother Stephen Bass officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 3-3:30 p.m. at the church. A second visitation followed the committal service at the church.

Mr. Cates was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Cates, and his brother, William E. Cates.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Cathy Bass Cates; sons, Bill Cates (Jacie) and Ben Cates (Courtney); grandchildren, Hannah, Kayden, Bryce, Kyleigh, Davis and Asa Cates; brothers-in-law, Mike Bass (Darlene) and Stephen Bass (Tammy); honorary sisters, Ola “Sis” Perdue and Billie Lloyd Buxton and many life-long friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Little Sandy Ridge Cemetery Fund c/o Ben Cates 3620 Dock Rd., Honoraville, AL 36042 or to the charity of one’s own choice.