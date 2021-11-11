Haynes winner of Ugly Man Contest

Q94 radio personality Kyle Haynes was recently named the winner of the Lions Club Ugly Man Contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Haynes attended the Lions Club lunch meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, and was presented to the attendees. Haynes recently said in an interview, “I believe I am uniquely qualified and highly honored for such a distinction which supports the efforts of the Lions Club.” He added he was looking forward to having his seat on the throne in the Greenville Christmas Parade. (Photo submitted)