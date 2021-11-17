Sept. 12, 1929 – Nov. 5, 2021

Ernie Spann Jones, a resident of Georgiana, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at age 92. She was born Sept. 12, 1929.

Survivors include: son, Don (Cissi) Jones of Greenville; devoted nephew, Kenny Carpenter of Georgiana; sister, Wilma Ingram of Red Level; grandchildren, Morgan (Leigh Ann) Jones of Nashville, Tenn., and Mary Susan (Todd) Coder of Birmingham; great grandchildren, Emily and Anna Catherine Jones of Nashville and Grady and Jones Coder of Birmingham.

For 63 years, she was married to the love of her life, Wayne Jones.

A most loved and respected employee for 35 years with First National Bank in Greenville, she retired as Vice President and Trust Officer.

Graveside service for family was held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Tyler Ingram (great nephew) officiating and Johnson Funeral home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association at 3194 East State Hwy 106, Georgiana, AL.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Mrs. Jones’ caregivers during this difficult time.