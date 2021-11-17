Feb. 9, 1939 – Nov. 11, 2021

Mary Helen Foster was born to Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Littleton Reese, Sr., on Feb, 9, 1939, and passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, Nov. 11. She was 82 years old.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Boyd Foster; her three children, Lisa Freeman (Larry), S. Boyd Foster, and Mary Catherine Colley (Aaron); her grandchildren, Catherine and Cliff Freeman, and Reese and Tupper Colley; and three great grandchildren, L.J., Thomas and Eliza Cate Freeman; and her sister-in-law Cathy Reese.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Littleton Reese, Sr., her mother Susie Youngblood Reese and her brother Franklin Littleton Reese, Jr.

She loved having flowers in her home and planting flowers in her garden.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 13, from Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville at 2 p.m. with Brother Randy Harvell officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sawyer Cemetery Fund, Sandy Ridge in her memory.