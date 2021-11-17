RONALD MANN

Oct. 12, 1950 – Nov. 8, 2021

Graveside Service for Ronald “Ronnie” Mann, age 71 of Georgiana, were held at Balm of Gilead Cemetery in Wetumpka at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 with Brother Allen Stephenson officiating. The family received friends at the adjacent church for one hour prior to the service. Mr. Mann passed away Monday, Nov. 8.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marie Mann; children, Craig McNaughton (Nicole) and Keith McNaughton (Leann); grandchildren, Ryan McNaughton (Audrey), Coleman McNaughton, and Tanner McNaughton; great grandchild, Brooks McNaughton; sisters, Virginia Smith (Tommy), Marcia Gates, and Gloria Butler (Craig); brothers, Donald Mann (Rita) and Arnold Mann (Ann); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Ruth Mann; brother, Richard Mann; sister-in-law, Marilyn Mann; and brother-in-law, Joe Gates.

Pallbearers were Jeremiah Gates, Kevin Mann, Bobby Smith and Ryan, Tanner, and Coleman McNaughton.

Ronnie Mann retired as a meat cutter after 48 years. He enjoyed fishing. He also liked to do small engine repair. He loved Alabama football. He loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.