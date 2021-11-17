This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

For the day of Nov. 20, 1971, Alabama (10-0) and Auburn (9-0) had an open date getting ready for the Iron Bowl.

The big game that weekend was LSU vs Notre Dame. Entering the game, LSU’s record was (5-3) and Notre Dame (8-1).

The game was on national television under the lights at Tiger Stadium. LSU lost to Notre Dame the year before 3-0.

Tommy Casanova of LSU dropped an interception in the end zone late in the game. Notre Dame kicked the field goal for the win.

LSU missed a field goal and another attempt was blocked. The key matchups in the game were LSU’s WR Andy Hamilton vs Notre Dame’s All-American DB Clarence Ellis.

It was LSU’s All-American DB Tommy Casanova vs Notre Dame’s WR Tom Gatewood. LSU won both matchups.

Hamilton scored three touchdowns on Ellis. Casanova held Gatewood in check until the end of the game when he scored for Notre Dame.

LSU had two more players who made a difference in the game, DT Ronnie Estay and QB Bert Jones.

LSU had two goal line stands that night led by Estay. Jones coming out party was this game.

The next year Jones made All-America and was a first round draft choice by The Baltimore Colts.

LSU won 28-8.