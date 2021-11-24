Daniels named Homecoming King at Troy

Deizah Holland, of Troy, and Braxton Daniels of Greenville, were recently named Troy University’s 2021 Homecoming Queen and King. Daniels is the son of Damon and Brandy Daniels and is a senior exercise science major. He was nominated by Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Braxton is a brother of the Alpha Tau Omega – Kappa Beta fraternity at Troy and will graduate in December. During his time at Troy University he has served on Freshman Forum, SGA, executive board of ATO, and has been a member of the FBC Troy College Ministry worship team. Braxton also works for the University’s Office of Admissions giving tours and promoting Troy University to future students. Braxton is pictured with Brandy, at far left, at the Troy University Homecoming Game with Governor Kay Ivey in attendance. (Photo submitted)