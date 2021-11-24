Eagles look forward to season

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale varsity girls’ basketball team has 11 returning players and one new player.

They are led by senior captain Cahley Acreman and senior co-captains Avery Royal and Kinley Woodard.

Head coach Regina Parker says her captains are all excellent leaders on and off the court and motivate the team to put in extra work.

Their team motto this year is “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

This was also their motto in the 9th grade when they won the JV State Championship. “We have great team chemistry, and everyone is family,” said Parker.

She added, “Both teams had successful team camps at Birmingham Southern this summer, and we hope to improve each game and are determined to compete for state championships.”

They plan to run the floor this year. Their forwards are working to be in great shape as are the guards led by record-breaking point guard and five-year starter Acreman.

Parker begins her second year as varsity head coach and is in her 20th year overall coaching at Fort Dale.

She has a combined record of 270-90. Coach Parker loves to lead her girls to victory but is always first concerned with helping build young women of character and courage.

“I am proud of my girls for making time to attend an FCA team huddle each week and for praying before and after practice and games,” said Parker.

She went on to note, “This is going to be an exciting season for the JV and varsity, and we are going to give God the glory for it. It is a blessing to be a part of these teams.”

Head coach for the boys’ varsity basketball team, Marshall Watts said, “I’m looking forward to the season. This group of guys had a good team camp this summer at Birmingham Southern.

“We are looking to build on that success. With Andy Seo as our only senior, we will look toward his leadership on and off the court. “

“He is a great example of how we want our younger guys to practice day in and day out.”

Watts’ goals for his team are to improve each day and be good examples for the pee programs and the proper way to play the game.

He also hopes his team will compete on a nightly basis and contend for an area championship.