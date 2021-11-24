A funeral service for Mrs. Laura Ann Atkins Jacobs, 66 of Anniston, was held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Brother Eric Snider officiated. A burial followed the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens in Anniston. The family received friends on the same day from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.

Mrs. Jacobs passed away on Nov. 15, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Jacobs; children, Jake Jacobs, Natalie Howell (Michael); grandchildren, Walker and Reese Howell; siblings, Judy Taylor (Dennis), Bobby Atkins, Jean Gilbert (Tommy), Ricky Atkins (Darlene); sister in law, Susan Haynes; doggies, Columbus, Patches, Sammi, Piggy, and a host of nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Dorothy Atkins, and her parents in law, Jake and Rachel Jacobs.

Pallbearers were Chris Randall, Grady Sapp, Jim Purdy, Matt Cook, Scott Snellgrove, Jason Pahman, and Kevin Jenkins.

Mrs. Jacobs was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greenville. She loved her hometown of Greenville, even though she considered Anniston her home.

Mrs. Jacobs was very dedicated to her work. She and her husband co-owned businesses in the area including Jacobs Broadcast Group Inc. for 19 years. They currently own Jacobs Media Services LLC, which is best known for having FNN.

Mrs. Jacobs loved her family with her whole heart. She was extremely kind, caring, and giving and enjoyed helping those who needed it.

Laura Ann was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed by those who love her the most.