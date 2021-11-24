Oct. 22, 1975 – Nov. 19, 2021

Roger Heath Black, age 46, of Greenville, died suddenly at his Dock Road residence on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. A Graveside service was held Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at Damascus Cemetery with Brother Jerry Hogwood and Brother Charles Layton Wilson officiating with Dunklin Funeral Home Directing.

Heath was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Lillian Black; and maternal grandfather, Earl Phelps.

He is survived by his daughters, Hallie and Tealie Paulk; parents, Roger and Sandy Black; brother, Chad (Shea) Black; maternal grandmother, Bolling Phelps; niece, Lily Black; nephew, Colt Black; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

