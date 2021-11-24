This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Nov. 27, 1971, was a big day in State of Alabama Sports History. Alabama and Auburn were undefeated entering the Iron Bowl.

Alabama (10-0) was led by Johnny Musso and Auburn (9-0) led by Pat Sullivan and Terry Beasley.

Alabama ran the wishbone and Auburn ran a pro-set offense with emphasis on the pass. My family along with a cousin attended the game, our first Iron Bowl.

On Thanksgiving night, halftime of the Georgia-Georgia Tech, Auburn’s Pat Sullivan was announced as the winner of the Heisman Trophy.

The game was nationally televised. We got to see Bud Wilkinson, the color commentator on the field before the game.

Auburn received the opening kickoff. They were forced to punt. After a bad snap to the punter, Alabama got the ball at Auburn 20.

Alabama scored a few plays later to go up 7-0. Alabama scored on its next possession to go up 14- today 0.

QB Terry Davis scored both touchdowns for Alabama. Auburn scored several possessions later on a halfback pass from Harry Unger to Terry Beasley to make the score 14-7.

Alabama missed a field goal at the half. In the third quarter, there was no score. The fourth quarter brought a lot of action.

Bill Davis kicked a 41-yard field RTR goal and the score was 17-7.

Alabama’s Chuck Strickland intercepted a Sullivan pass to setup the Tide at the AU 7.

Musso scored to increase the lead to 24-7. Jeff Rouzie intercepted a Sullivan pass to set up another Musso touchdown to make the final 31-7.

Alabama held the ball for 42 minutes to Auburn’s 18. Johnny Musso had 33 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Musso attempted one pass that was completed for 17 yards. Musso had 184 yards total yards.

Alabama held Auburn for 179 yards. Musso outgained the Auburn team. With the win, Alabama won the Southeastern Conference Championship.