TIMOTHY WHITTLE

June 23, 1962 – Nov. 19, 2021

Graveside service for Mr. Tim Whittle, 59, of Georgiana, was held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Brother Jimmy Griffin officiating. The family received friends from 10-11:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday. Mr. Whittle passed away Friday in Mobile.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Shannon Whittle; children, Candace Goodman, Amanda Barnes (Clint), and Ashley Whittle (Justin); grandkids, Colby Goodman, Clint Barnes Jr., Abigail Barnes, Jaycee Smith, Hunter Smith, Flint Goodman, Remington Goodman, Weston Goodman, and Sutton Goodman; siblings, Barbara Mitchell (Larry), Kenneth Whittle, and Brenda Lassenter (Robert); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Loretta Whittle; and brother, Ronald Whittle.

Pallbearers were Justin Goodman, Clint Barnes, Clint Barnes Jr., Samuel Whittle, Norman Mitchell, and Troy Mitchell.

Tim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed.