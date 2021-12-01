FDA hoop action

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy opened their basketball season with a road trip to Hooper Academy’ Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament last week.

Both varsity girls and boys traveled to Hope Hull to play in the tournament.

On Monday, Nov. 22, the boys just squeaked by the Wildcats of Edgewood Academy 57-56 in the season opener for FDA.

Ethan Alford and Brady long each scored 15 points, while Clay Benson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

In the girls’ season opening game against Edgewood on the same day; they walked away with a strong 74-51 victory.

Avery Royal tied FDA’s single game scoring record of 30 points. She also had nine rebounds in the win.

Cahley Acreman had 10 assists while Eden Skipper and Lily VanDyke each scored 10 points.

The FDA girls next faced the Generals of Autauga Academy at Hooper’s tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The game wasn’t ever close and the girls flew to a 73-19 win with sharp shooting and tenacious defense.

Anna Claire Thomas scored 24 points and had eight steals. Acreman had a triple double with 14 points, 12 steals, and 11 assists. Royal also racked up 16 points.

The Eagles will have a busy travel schedule this week. On Monday, Nov. 29, they face the Trojans of Meadowview Christian School.

Tuesday, they make a short trip to take on the Lowndes Academy Rebels. On Thursday, Dec. 2, they travel to face Edgewood Academy.

Their first home game will be against Lowndes Academy on Monday, Dec. 6.