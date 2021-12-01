G’ana wins tournament

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers varsity boys’ basketball team had a strong opening to their season by winning the inaugural Dothan Turkey Classic Tournament held at the Dothan Civic Center.

In the first game on Nov. 22, Georgiana trounced Lafayette 70-55. Amari Feagin had 18 points 11 rebounds and four blocks. Tremari Longmire had 13 points and eight assists.

The Panthers had to scrap harder for their second win, beating Cottonwood 58-52. Jacob Lowery had 18 points, followed by Feagin with 11 and Nasir Cheatham, a freshman, with 10.

In the championship game, Georgiana took the Bulldogs of Andalusia to the kennel with a 72-59 win. Cheatham had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Longmire added 21 points, while Feagin scored 13 points and had eight rebounds and four blocks. Zach Boggan also scored 10 points.

Amari Feagin, Josh Sims, and Tremari Longmire were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Feagin was MVP.

Head Coach Kirk Norris said, “It was a great way to start the season for our boys, winning the inaugural Dothan Turkey Classic. Playing three games in two days is a challenge but our guys were up for it. Playing some great competition over the course of the tournament will hopefully be beneficial to us in the long run.”

The Georgiana varsity girls’ basketball team opened their season at the Luverne Girls Tournament on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20.

They beat Highland Home first, 43-27. Zykeria McClain scored 12 points and was closed followed by Angel Haynes with 11 and Lillie Boggan with 10.

They lost to Andalusia in their next game 56-51. Boggan had 16 points with McClain adding 15 and Haynes scoring 14.

Finally, the Panthers beat Brantley 54-25 and finished third in the tournament. Boggan had 14 points and Alexa Bess added 10.