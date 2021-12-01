Shoebox ministry a success

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Since Franklin Graham began the initiative in 1993, more than 188 million children in over 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.

This year Butler County churches, clubs, and individuals collected 1297 boxes, around 300 more than last year.

County coordinator Angie Meredith says, “I prayed that we would have more than last year. God knows what He wanted us to have from our area, and He has them matched with boys and girls. He just needed us to get them from points A to B to C.”

She is grateful for a wonderful team of volunteers, saying it feels like a reunion each year when they gather.

Meredith remarked on the importance of the ministry saying, “Each shoebox serves as a gospel opportunity for these children. Several weeks after the children receive their boxes, many children have the opportunity to participate in The Greatest Journey, a 12 week discipleship program which is written in their language.

“They even receive their own Bible. Children are accepting Christ as their personal Savior and are sharing this good news with their families. Churches are being planted in areas that have never even heard the gospel.”