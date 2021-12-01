Super 7: Who’s in

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Super 7 Alabama High School Athletic Association Championship games have finally been set after the semi-finals Friday night.

Starting in 1A semi-final play, the Bulldogs of Brantley fell in a close one to the purple and gold Bulldogs of Sweet Water 21-18.

Sweet Water remains an undefeated juggernaut at 14-0 and will face yet another set of Bulldogs, Wadley.

The red and white Bulldogs of Wadley are now 13-1 after having downed the Pickens County Tornados of Reform 41-36.

These dogs are both ready for this epic 1A championship dog fight on Dec, 2 at 3 p.m.

In the 2A semi-final games, the Clarke County Bulldogs of Grove Hill snatched a 42-21 victory from the Flying Squadron of Highland Home.

12-2 Clarke County will challenge the black and white 12-2 Panthers of Cleveland High for the 2A crown.

Cleveland clawed their way to a 21-14 victory over the Mars Hill Bible Panthers of Florence. The start for this championship matchup is Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

In 3A semi-final play, the Montgomery Academy Eagles, in a defensive struggle, pulled out a victory against the 13-0 undefeated Knights of Montgomery Catholic 10-7.

The 11-3 red, white and blue Eagles will take on the 12-2 Piedmont Bulldogs who defeated the Saks Wildcats of Anniston in an offensive melee 52-44.

The time and date for this championship scrum is Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

In 4A semi-final play, Vigor of Prichard knocked the Jackson Aggies out of contention in a 42-21 win.

The forest green and white Vigor Wolves, now 13-1, face the red and blue 13-1 Redskins squad of Oneonta, which beat the Mustangs of Madison Academy 28-24.

The 4A championship is Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

The 5A Andalusia Bulldogs got shutout in semi-final play by the undefeated and now 13-0 Pike Road Patriots 33-0.

The Pats will square off with the 12-1 purple and gold Pleasant Grove Spartans who defeated the Cullman Fairview Aggies 47-17.

Kickoff for this 5A Championship is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

In 6A semi-finals, the Huey Town Golden Gophers shredded an 11-2 Hillcrest Patriot team of Tuscaloosa 44-16 to slide into the championship game.

The 13-1 Golden Gophers are matched up with the undefeated 14-0 Clay-Chalkville Cougars for this 6A championship bout.

The blue and white Cougars defeated the 12-1 Spartans of Mountain Brook 24-18 and this game begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Finally, the 7A matchups in semi-final play had the undefeated Central of Phenix City, now 13-0, waylaying the Auburn Tigers 28-17 to get into the Super 7 Championship.

The red and white Devils will grind out a 7A matchup against the red and white 12-1 Thompson Warriors team of Alabaster.

The Warriors wrapped up their win with a 35-10 victory over an undefeated Hoover Buccaneer squad to go to the big show.

The 7A Championship will start off the Super 7 games beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.

After a little research I decided to select my winners. See if you can match me? Let us know your predictions. (I’ll bet a free subscription on it…I’m sure, ahem, the boss won’t mind)

You can either mail or email. Send to P.O. Box 186, Greenville, AL 36037; or email to publisher@thegreenvillestandard.com.

1A – Sweet Water wins this dog fight.

2A – Cleveland Panthers cage the Bulldogs.

3A – Piedmont Bulldogs ground the Eagles.

4A – Wolves get the bone.

5A – Pike Rode Patriots overewhelm Spartans.

6A – Hueytown Golden Gopher holes swallow the Cougars.

7A – Thompson Warriors bring faith to the Devils.

In case of a tie, predict the score of the Pike Road vs Pleasant Grove game.