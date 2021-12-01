May 13, 1962 – Nov. 23, 2021

Mrs. Teresa Sherrell, 59, a resident of Greenville, died at Baptist Medical Center South on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. A memorial service was held Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with her family officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Teresa was the daughter of Bernice and the (late) Billy Ray Foster. She is survived by her daughter, Skyler Sherrell Martin, son-in-Law, Cole Martin; grand pug, Otis; step son, Mark Sherrell; step daughter, Susan Jarrell; boyfriend and partner, Mike Lambeth along with his family, Steven Lambeth, Kristy Kilcrease and Parker Kilcrease; sister, Debra Foster Lynch; brother, Scott Foster; sister-in-law, Kim Foster; nieces, Amy Kranz, Andrea Foster, Raelynn Foster and Lauryn Foster; nephews, Andrew Foster, Harper Kranz and Armistead Kranz.

Teresa was preceded in death by her late husband, Jerry Sherrell, and her beloved best friend, Reggie Dale.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Anchor Cross Foundation in her name.