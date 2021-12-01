Thanksgiving from the Shepherds Table

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Shepherd’s Table ministry of Southside Baptist Church recently shared a special Thanksgiving event with the community. In addition to their twice-a-month grocery distribution, they prepared around 730 traditional Thanksgiving plates.

Most of those meals were distributed to the community along with the grocery pick up. Another 200 or so plates were delivered to first responders, shut-ins, and healthcare workers.

Daniel Ingram said of the event, “The Shepherds Table has been extremely blessed by God, and we just want to share that blessing with others. We smoked 36 whole turkeys on Otis Grayson’s ‘SmokeTrain’ grill. I can’t help but think Otis is still having an impact on our community even after death.”

When asked about the goals and impact of the ministry, Ingram remarked, “Luke 3:11 tells us that anyone who has food should share with those that don’t. Our goal with the Shepherds Table ministry is to first and foremost follow the will of God because this is His ministry.

“In terms of food/grocery distribution, we want to provide a judgement free avenue for those in need to come and receive what we can offer. We truly want to share the love of Jesus with any and everybody that comes through our lines.”