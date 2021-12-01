This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

As we near the Super 7 playoffs for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, I decided to write about some of the teams who played for the state championship in 1971.

On Dec. 3, 1971, five teams were crowned State Champion. 4A Decatur beat Butler of Huntsville 8-0. Butler gained 237 yards to Decatur’s 143. What name is on the scoreboard; Coach Charles (Buddy) Hearn. Tarrant finished with a 13-0 record.

In 2A you had co-champions in Abbeville and Oneonta. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. The record for both teams was 12-0-1.

Head coaches were David Barnes (Abbeville) and Hugh Shields (Oneonta).

For 1A, Marion County (13-0) defeated Adkison (12-1) 17-14. David Adkins of Marion County kicked three field goals.

That was the first three state championship teams for Marion County.