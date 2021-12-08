AHSAA State champions 2021

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super Seven Championship games are finally over and the States Champions have been crowned for 2021.

The purple and gold Bulldogs of Sweet Water were 14-0 for this championship game and the red and white Bulldogs of Wadley were 13-1 entering this epic 1A championship dog fight.

Sweet, Sweet Water took home the proverbial crown downing Wadley 40-16 and finished an unprecedented season 15-0.

The 2A championship goes to the now 13-2 Clarke County Bulldogs of Grove Hill in an offensive roustabout with the black and white Panthers of Cleveland High. Clarke County put the nail in the coffin at the final buzzer 49-41.

In 3A championship play, the 11-3 Montgomery Academy Eagles brought their best in a very close one with the 12-2 Piedmont bulldogs but came up just a little short.

The Bulldogs of Piedmont now wear the State championship crown in a narrow victory 35-33.

The Vigor Wolves of Prichard, now 14-1, literally ate offensively through the 13-1 Oneonta Redskins 52-14 to carry home the 4A state crown.

The 5A Championship pitted the red, white and blue 13-0 Pike Road Patriots against the 12-1 Pleasant Grove Spartans. The Patriots remain undefeated for the season at 14-0 and state champs defeating the purple and gold Spartans 51-14.

6A Huey Town 13-1 Golden Gophers fell prey to the new 6A State Champions the 15-0 Clay-Chalkville HS Cougars of Pinson.

It was a score swapping game until the fourth quarter when the Golden Gophers ran out of time.

The 7A championship pitted Central High school of Phenix City, who were undefeated 13-0 going into this 7A big boy fracas, against the 12-1 Thompson Warriors of Alabaster. But Thompson has been to the show before.

Thompson threw the good book of offense at the Devils and emerged the State champions once again 38-22.

There is always another story within a story and here is one that is bigger than the game. Clarke County Bulldogs of Grove Hill gave their school their very first State Championship in school history.

However, as great as that is for Clarke County High School, this is even bigger.

Grove Hill Baptist Church is located just across the street from Clarke County High and at the beginning of the season the church gave each player a Bible.

Since receiving the word of God, 14 players dedicated their lives to Christ. I can’t think of a better score. According to Bulldogs Head Coach Stacy Luker, “This was the best news of the season.”

My Picks

1A- Sweet Water Bulldogs

Sweet Water won the 40-16 dog scrap over Wadley

2A-Cleveland Panthers

Clarke County Bulldogs win over Cleveland 49-41

3A-Piedmont Bulldogs

Piedmont beat the Eagles of Montgomery Catholic 35-33

4A-Vigor Wolves

Vigor scalped the Oneonta Redskins 52-14

5A-Pike Road Patriots

Pike Road smashes the Pleasant Grove Spartans 51-14

6A-Huey Town Gophers

Clay-Chalkville Cougars won this game 46-36

7A -Thompson Warriors

Thompson tops the Phenix City Devils 38-22