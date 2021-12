Hoops roundup

By Editor

McKenzie highlights

Nov. 30

McKenzie vs WS Neal

Boys: 50-42 loss

Jay Jackson: 13 points

Brett Moore: 12 points

Girls: 40-24 loss

Armani Womack: 10 points

Dec. 2

McKenzie vs Goshen

Boys: 44-37 win

Jay Jackson: 19 points

JaKarrie McPherson: seven points

Kamren “Bo” Daniels: seven points

Girls: 30-25 win

Armani Womack: 15 points

Cece Bullard: six points

Dec. 3

McKenzie vs Zion Chapel

Boys: 68-45 loss

Jay Jackson: 21 points

JaKarrie McPherson: 11 points

Girls: 36-24 win

Armani Womack: 16 points

Trinity Pierce: eight points

FDA highlights

Nov. 29

FDA vs Meadowview Christian

Boys: 50-29 win

Clay Benson: 17 points, nine rebounds

Brady Long: 11 points, 15 rebounds

Ethan Alford: 10 points, three assists

Girls: 63-16 win

Brinkley Long: 17 points, nine rebounds

Caden McNaughton: 12 points, seven rebounds

Nov. 30

FDA vs Lowndes Academy

Girls: 40-25 win

Lily VanDyke: 10 points, 11 rebounds

Avery Royal: eight points, 14 rebounds

Anna Claire Thomas: 12 points

Maire Scott: 10 points

Dec. 2

FDA vs Edgewood Academy

Boys: 56-41 loss

Ethan Alford: 19 points, four assists and three steals

Girls: 51-48 loss

Avery Royal: 14 points, 14 rebounds