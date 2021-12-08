Mr. Jimmie Hennon Lawrence, Sr., 82, a resident of Greenville, died at his home Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 2, from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Reverend Daniel Gandy officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Entombment was at 1 p.m. at Octagon Cemetery in Linden. Visitation was Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mr. Larence was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcia Lawrence; parents, Leo and Cecilia Lawrence; and his sister, Patricia Sullivan.

He is survived by his sons, Jimbo Lawrence (Debbie) and Wes Lawrence (Lisa); grandchildren, Cody Coddington (Joel), Carley Lolley (Preston), Gabe, Shelby, Catie and Jon Nolan Lawrence; and one great-grandchild, Marcie Coddington.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Anchor Cross Foundation in her name.