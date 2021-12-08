Jan. 23, 1966 – Dec. 3, 2021

Graveside service for Sherry Olive, 55, of Georgiana will be held at 10 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday night at the funeral home. Mrs. Olive passed away at her home on Friday.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Paul Olive; her children Neil Olive (Renea) and Cheri Foster (Joey); grandchildren Braelan Tucker Wright, Joseph Bentley Olive, Roni Jayde Olive, Joseph Gabriel Foster and Jon Noah Foster; four siblings, Cathy Smith, Willie Lee Burgans, Lester Burgans, and Ricky Burgans; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ruby Burgans; and her four siblings.

Pallbearers were Joey Foster, Ethan Alford, Matthew Sheffield, Jonathan Sheffield, Andrew Smith, and Richard Lewis.

She liked going fishing with her husband and she enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren. She was a strong woman who ran her household and served her family well. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.