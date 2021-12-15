ASHOF announces Class of 2022

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2022 to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 7, 2022.

The Class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee; votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2022 are as follows: Doyle Alexander, William Andrews, Keith Askins, Rusty Greer, Patrick Murphy, Jake Peavy, Philip Rivers, and Justin Tuck.

Starting with the first class in 1969, this will be the 54th Class inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

The eight newly elected inductees will bring the total number of inductees to 385.

The 54th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 7, 2022.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665.

CLASS OF 2022 BIOGRAPHIES:

DOYLE ALEXANDER – BASEBALL

Born Sept. 4, 1950 in Cordova, over his 19-year MLB career, Alexander played for the Dodgers, Orioles, Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Giants, Blue Jays, and Tigers.

Drafted by the Dodgers in 1968, he debuted with the team on June 26, 1971. In 1976, he helped the Yankees win the AL East division and pitched game one of the World Series.

In 1984, he led the AL with a .739 winning percentage. He was traded from Atlanta to Detroit during the 1987 season.

After the trade, he went 9-0 with a 1.57 ERA and helped the Tigers secure a division title. The next season he was elected to the AL All-Star team.

He finished his career with a 194-174 record, 3.76 ERA, and 1,528 strikeouts.

WILLIAM ANDREWS – FOOTBALL

Born Dec. 25, 1955 in Thomasville, Ga., Andrews played football at Auburn University from 1976-1978 where he amassed over 1,000 yards rushing.

He was drafted in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons with the 79th pick.

He played with the Falcons from 1979-1986 and his career started with a bang as he tallied 167 rushing yards in his first NFL game.

Andrews broke 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie and was named on the All-Rookie team.

In 1981, Andrews led the NFL with 2,036 yards from scrimmage and also scored 12 touchdowns.

In 1983, Andrews continued to dominate with 1,567 rushing yards and 2,176 scrimmage yards, second in both categories that year.

Andrews was selected to the Pro Bowl four times from 1980-1983 and was named first-team All-Pro in 1983 after receiving the honor of second team All-Pro in 1981 and 1982.

In total, Andrews amassed 5,986 career rushing yards which was 24th all-time at his retirement.

KEITH ASKINS – BASKETBALL

Born Dec. 15, 1967 in Athens, Askins played forward for the University of Alabama from the 1986-87 to 1989-90 seasons.

In 1989, he was named first-team All-SEC Tournament. Askins was a member of three SEC Tournament champion teams and reached the Sweet Sixteen twice.

He signed with the Miami Heat in 1990 as an undrafted free agent. He played nine seasons as a reserve and defensive specialist with the Heat.

Askins served as a captain for the Heat for four consecutive seasons from 1995-99 and won the team’s leadership award in both the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons.

He retired from playing in 1999 with career totals of 1,852 points and 1,428 rebounds.

Immediately after retiring, he joined the Heat’s coaching staff as an assistant for Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra where the team won three championships.

After 14 years on the Heat coaching staff, he became the organization’s director of college and pro scouting.

RUSTY GREER – BASEBALL

Born Jan. 21, 1969 in Fort Rucker, Ala., Greer graduated from Albertville High School and played baseball at the University of Montevallo.

The Texas Rangers drafted him 279th overall in the tenth round of the 1990 MLB Draft. On May 16, 1994 he made his MLB Debut versus the Oakland Athletics.

He hit a home run in his second at-bat. In 1996, he had one of the best seasons of his career, batting .332 (fifth in the American League) and recording his first of three 100-RBI seasons.

The next season he finished seventh in the AL with a .321 batting average and hit a career high 26 home runs.

For his career, he had a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Greer spent his entire 15-year career in the Rangers organization. In 2007, he was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

(to be cont.)