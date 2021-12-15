Christmas at the Ritz entertains audience

The Greenville High Band Boosters presented a special program to the delight of attendees at Christmas at the Ritz this past Thursday and Friday evening. The program featured the Greenville High School Jazz Band along with lots of local talent performing Christmas music and dance routines. Even the Grinch made a special appearance to perform with Sonya’s Dance & Fitness team. Pictured above left is GHS Band Director Sarah Haymon performing “Breath of Heaven” with Kiah Shealy attending. Above right, from left, Anne Kathryn Smith, Mary Virginia Meadows, Samuel Lowery, and Stirling Hamilton with the Fort Dale Academy Senior High Ensemble perform “Mary Did You Know.” At right, the Grinch explains to Cindy Lou Who why he must take her Christmas tree. Below left, Two of Kind’s Rosie Till and Curk Mosley perform “Hallelujah.” Below right, Kaylee Russell performs “Noel.”