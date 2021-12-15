Aug. 12, 1938 – Dec. 10, 2021

Funeral service for Mr. Edward Shipp, 83, of McKenzie, were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Clifton Morris officiating. Burial followed at South Butler Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Mr. Shipp passed away Friday, Dec. 10, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annice Shipp; Edgar Dwight Shipp (Theresa), Earl Shipp, Judy Ellis (Jimmy), David Shipp (Teri), and James Shipp (Jessica); grandchildren, Hollie Shipp, Candi Wiggins, Edgar “Fred” Shipp Jr., Travis Shipp, Torey Salter, Natasha Nikki Moore, Logan Shipp, Dakota Shipp, Caylee and Cayleb Weaver, Heather Odom, Alisha Sellers, Victoria “Pookie” Sweck, Taylor Shipp, Tucker Shipp, Savannah Shipp, Tanner Shipp, Tanner Hudson, and Andrew Shipp; twenty-two great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Omarhea Walden; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents Ernest and Willie Shipp; siblings, Gene Shipp, Robert Shipp, John Wayne Shipp, Lavon Shipp, Loueva Weisan, Walter Shipp, and Cathlene Pearson; daughters-in-law, Debbie Shipp and Terrie Salter Shipp.

Pallbearers were Travis Shipp, Jimmy Ellis, Edgar “Fred” Shipp, and Taylor, Tucker, and Tanner Shipp.

Mr. Shipp enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.