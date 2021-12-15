Dec. 19, 1961 – Nov. 29, 2021

On Nov. 29, 2021, beloved daughter, sister, niece and aunt, Elydia Ellen Ruybal passed away from this world to be with her Heavenly Father and her Beloved Dad. Graveside services were held at Magnolia Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. with Brother Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1961, in Greenville, to Dario K. Ruybal and Carolyn S. Ruybal. She was preceded in death by her father, Dario K. Ruybal; her grandmother, Vernice S. Shirley; grandmother, Elydia Ruybal; great grandmother, Mary E. Sims; great aunt, Mazie Sims; along with aunts and uncles on her father’s side of the family.

Elydia is survived by her mother, Carolyn S. Ruybal; brother, Kenneth J. Ruybal; uncles, Dr. Britt Shirley and David Simanoff; niece, Erin Nelson; and grandnephew and niece, Marcus and Raven.

Elydia was a proud longtime Northsider who graduated from North H.S. In 1980, attended The University of Alabama, was a member of the Million Dollar Band and later graduated from SST Travel School.

She was a woman of faith who attended Bethel Presbyterian church for decades. She loved her family more than anything and her mini dachshund Frau Frau.

