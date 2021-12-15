WILLIAM EARL SEXTON, SR.

Sept. 28, 1939 – Dec. 10, 2021

Mr. William Earl (Ivey) Sexton, Sr., 82, of Georgiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Greenville. A private service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Audrey Sexton; children, Debora Deason, Barbara Buxton (Jay), William Earl Sexton Jr. (Renea), Robin Kervin (Ben), and Juanita Smith (David); grandchildren, Jeremiah Buxton, Ben Kervin Jr., Ambur Buxton, Houston Kervin, Wes Sexton III, Michael Deason, and Wyatt Sexton; great grandchildren, Liliana O’Dell, Krista Sexton, Abbie Deason, Bradley Deason, Houston Kervin Jr., Khloe Deason, Dixie Deason and Della Sexton; siblings, Betty Bush, Helen Pancake, Wade Ivey, Jerry Ivey, and Diane Ivey.

He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Joseph Deason; great grandson, Pierce Allen; his parents, Pearl Mitchell and William Ivey; brother, Roger Ivey; and sister, Ann Sexton.

Mr. Sexton loved to work on old cars. He worked as a startup engineer for most of his life. He loved his family and his dogs, Peewee, Bandit, Bear, and Missy.