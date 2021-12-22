March 26, 1959 – Dec. 11, 2021

Funeral Service for Dianna Wright, 62, of Greenville, was held at 12 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Ricky Crysell officiating. Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery. Mrs. Wright passed away at her home on Saturday night.

She is survived by her significant other Jeffrey Nicholson; children Michael Ray Wright (Kay) and Cynthia Suzanne Edwards (John); grandchildren Jacob Wright, Austin Wright, Tamara Edwards, and John Michael Edwards; siblings Susie Till, Julia Parmer, Eva Schofield, Jean Ward; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Ray Wright; parents, William and Lillie Mae Hartin; brother, William Earl Hartin.

Pallbearers were Amanda Mitchell, Laura Kelley, Carla Gains, Madison Parmer, Emily Conner, and Heather Stokes.