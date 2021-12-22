Voting Precinct Designation for Butler County RESOLUTION
Voting Precinct Designation for Butler County
RESOLUTION
BE IT RESOLVED by the Butler County Commission (with corporate limit references being to those in existence at the 2020 Federal Census), that voting precincts for Butler County are hereby designated and described in document entitled “Butler County Voting Precincts (2021), with is attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
BE IT FURTHERED RESOLVED that the following voting place are hereby designated for future county-wide elections:
PRECINCT NO. VOTING PLACE
1 Voting House at Providence
2 Old School House at Industry
5 Steiner’s Store
6 Midway and Damascus Volunteer Fire Department
7 Voting House at Harrisons’
8 Searcy Volunteer Fire Department
9 Voting House at Manningham
11 Forest Home Voting House
12-2 American Legion Building
12-3 Office of the Butler CountyHealth Department
12-4-A Central Volunteer Fire Department
12-4-B Dunbar Community Center in Greenville
13 Garland Volunteer Fire Department
14-1 Chapman Voting House
14-5 Georgiana Nutrition Center
15 Old School House at Friendship
16 Voting House at Rocky Creek
17 Voting House at Center Hill
18 New McLain’s Voting House
19 McKenzie City Hall
20 Voting House at Bolling
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following are designated as the Commission Districts for the Butler County Commission for future elections:
Commission District #1 is composed of Precincts 1, 11, 13, 14-1, 16, 18, and 20.
Commission District #2 is composed of Precincts 8, 9 and 12-2.
Commission District #3 is composed of Precincts 5, 7 and 12-3.
Commission District #4 is composed of Precincts 6, 12-4-A, and 12-4-B.
Commission District #5 is composed of Precincts 2, 14-5, 15, 17, and 19.
This Resolution approved and adopted this 12th day of November, 2021, at Greenville, Alabama.
Darrell Sanders, Chairman Butler County Commission
ATTEST: Diane Kilpatrick, Clerk of County Commission
12/22/2021