Voting Precinct Designation for Butler County

RESOLUTION

BE IT RESOLVED by the Butler County Commission (with corporate limit references being to those in existence at the 2020 Federal Census), that voting precincts for Butler County are hereby designated and described in document entitled “Butler County Voting Precincts (2021), with is attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

BE IT FURTHERED RESOLVED that the following voting place are hereby designated for future county-wide elections:

PRECINCT NO. VOTING PLACE

1 Voting House at Providence

2 Old School House at Industry

5 Steiner’s Store

6 Midway and Damascus Volunteer Fire Department

7 Voting House at Harrisons’

8 Searcy Volunteer Fire Department

9 Voting House at Manningham

11 Forest Home Voting House

12-2 American Legion Building

12-3 Office of the Butler CountyHealth Department

12-4-A Central Volunteer Fire Department

12-4-B Dunbar Community Center in Greenville

13 Garland Volunteer Fire Department

14-1 Chapman Voting House

14-5 Georgiana Nutrition Center

15 Old School House at Friendship

16 Voting House at Rocky Creek

17 Voting House at Center Hill

18 New McLain’s Voting House

19 McKenzie City Hall

20 Voting House at Bolling

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following are designated as the Commission Districts for the Butler County Commission for future elections:

Commission District #1 is composed of Precincts 1, 11, 13, 14-1, 16, 18, and 20.

Commission District #2 is composed of Precincts 8, 9 and 12-2.

Commission District #3 is composed of Precincts 5, 7 and 12-3.

Commission District #4 is composed of Precincts 6, 12-4-A, and 12-4-B.

Commission District #5 is composed of Precincts 2, 14-5, 15, 17, and 19.

This Resolution approved and adopted this 12th day of November, 2021, at Greenville, Alabama.

Darrell Sanders, Chairman Butler County Commission

ATTEST: Diane Kilpatrick, Clerk of County Commission

12/22/2021