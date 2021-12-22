Walter Bennett Taylor

Nov. 14, 1947 – Dec. 13, 2021

Walter Bennett “Benny” Taylor, 74, of Greenville, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.

The funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 17, from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at the Fort Dale Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 – 11 a.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Benny, the youngest son of Charles and Lurline Taylor, was born in Greenville on Nov. 14, 1947. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1966 and attended Auburn University. He married Sherrell Olive on June 26, 2009, in Luverne. He owned and operated Napa Auto Parts in Greenville for over 30 years. Benny was an avid turkey hunter, a skilled golfer, and a notorious prankster. Perhaps his greatest joy came from playing Santa Claus for his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family friends every Christmas.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents.

Benny is survived by his wife, Sherrell; his three daughters, Ashley (Brad) Gilomen, Kristi “BJ” (Darrell) Mitchell, and Lauren (Cory) Latham; his stepchildren, Dewayne (Connie) Defee, Beth Defee, and Lindsey (Shane) Cantrell; his brothers Charles C. “Pete” (Janice) Taylor Jr. and Arthur L. “Snooky” (Nancy) Taylor; his 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were his sons-in-law, Brad, Darrell, and Cory; his stepson, Dewayne; and his nephews, Chuck Taylor, Chad Taylor, and Scott Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fort Dale Cemetery Fund, C/O First Citizens Bank, 475 Greenville Bypass, Greenville, AL 36037.